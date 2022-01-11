Boeing Wins Annual Jet Order Race on Adjusted Basis

OMAHA, NEB. - Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership, and Jet Card membership services through its network of 20 exclusive, private terminal locations across the country, today announced the limited resumption of its Executive Jet Card sales, which were temporarily suspended as of October 1st, 2021 to ensure Jet Linx guaranteed services to its jet card members nationwide during the spike in peak travel over the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays. Commencing January 1st, sales of new Jet Cards will be limited and subject to a waitlist at each Jet Linx private terminal location based upon the capacity of Jet Linx's exclusive closed fleet of private jet aircraft and the status of Membership Tier priority. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.
