Another school district goes virtual due to rise in COVID-19 cases

FILE: Generic school bus image. FILE: Generic school bus image. (Pixabay)

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Another school district is heading to virtual learning due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

According to Helena-West Helena School District, due to the current COVID concerns and sanitizing of the buildings, the schools will be pivoting to Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI Days) for the next 4 days from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14.

Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday is on Jan. 17 and all campuses will be closed.

Food Service will be providing meals at each campus (J.F. Wahl Elementary and Central High School) at noon Tuesday through Friday of this week.

Schools will resume on Jan. 18.

Visit the school’s website for more information.

