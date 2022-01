Rich Bisaccia earned a lot of respect during his stint as the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and now may be earning even more. An awesome photo of Bisaccia went viral this week after the Raiders’ season came to an end with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. In the picture, which was shared by Vince Ferrara of WNML-FM, Bisaccia was in his Cincinnati hotel room hand-writing letters to the Raiders players to thank them for their hard work.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO