Grand Forks, ND

Partnership will dispose of ammonia plant’s emissions in Grand Forks

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A pipeline operator that plans to transport carbon dioxide to North Dakota for disposal will partner with an ammonia plant developer to pick up its emissions from a Grand Forks facility. Pipeline developer Summit Carbon Solutions and ammonia plant developer Northern Plains Nitrogen announced the partnership this week.

Northern Plains Nitrogen’s plant will supply low-carbon, nitrogen-based fertilizer products to farmers in the northern United States and Canada. The company expects to annually capture 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide. Summit plans to inject the ammonia plant’s emissions into rocks deep underground in Oliver and Mercer counties where its pipeline system will end.

Minnesota-based Marvin expanding operations in North Dakota, creating 300 jobs

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota-based window and door maker is expanding its operations in Fargo, North Dakota. Marvin plans to build a 127,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 148,000-square-foot distribution center in Fargo. The expansion is expected to create 300 new jobs. The unemployment rate in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area was 1.8% in […]
FARGO, ND
Business Beat: Minot Tractor Supply moves locations

Tractor Supply Company has moved to a new location and along with that comes expanded services for customers. The hardware store has already moved three places since it was first established in Minot in 1938. Now, it’s moved once again from its South Broadway location to 21st Avenue SE. The new store is not only […]
MINOT, ND
Snow removal becoming challenging in Minot as it continues to fall

As the snow fell over many cities, snow removal has become a major priority. In Minot, city officials are urging residents to be patient and cooperative. Minot saw several inches of snow Thursday night topping off an already icy ground. City officials say snow removal is a little challenging this year because of the back-to-back […]
MINOT, ND
