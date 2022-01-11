TeleTracking wins $22M renewal of federal hospital-capacity contract

Armstrong Group, a family owned and operated collection of diverse companies, announced that it has purchased The Ziegenfelder Company, a family owned company and creator of the well-recognized Budget Saver Twin Pop frozen ice treats. This acquisition expands and strengthens the Armstrong Group portfolio, adding to operating companies that include interests in broadband, video, telephone, security, real estate, electronic manufacturing, HVAC, and now, frozen treat manufacturing. “We are excited to add a company with the rich heritage of Ziegenfelder,” said Dru Sedwick, President and CEO of the Armstrong Group. “Their family centric approach matches well with our culture. And their product offerings are highly regarded in the frozen ice treat space, providing great taste at a great value.” “Our process for selecting a buyer was highly selective,” said Lisa Allen, Owner of The Ziegenfelder Company. “Our goal has always been making the highest quality, best tasting products in the market and selling them to our valued consumers at the best price possible. We believe the Armstrong Group was best positioned to continue that mission forward.” “The Budget Saver brand and Twin Pop line of products are a staple in the freezer section of many major retailers, grocery, and convenience stores,” said Dru Sedwick. Our intention is to remain a high-quality producer of these well-established products.” Armstrong Group will continue to manufacture Budget Saver Twin Pop products in existing manufacturing facilities located in in Wheeling West Virginia, Chino, California, and Denver, Colorado. ABOUT THE ZIEGENFELDER COMPANY For well over a century, the Ziegenfelder name has been synonymous with the big and happy smiles that come from enjoying wholesome treats. Its rich history of customer service and homemade products that began with candy, then expanded into ice cream, has evolved to become one of the largest producers of frozen twin pops in the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.budgetsaver.com ABOUT THE ARMSTRONG GROUP The Armstrong Group is a family owned and operated collection of diverse companies. What began in 1946 as Armstrong County Line Construction, founded by Jud L. Sedwick in Kittanning, PA, has now grown into an organization that encompasses multiple industries and employs over 2,000 individuals nationwide. For more information, please visit us at www.agoc.com.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO