TeleTracking wins $22M renewal of federal hospital-capacity contract

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 12-month contract began Jan. 1 and...

www.bizjournals.com

whee.net

Governor Northam Takes Action to Expand Hospital Capacity

RICHMOND—Governor Northam today took steps to increase Virginia’s hospital capacity and support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19, after a record number of hospitalizations were posted on Friday of last week. He issued a limited 30-day order to expand the number of available hospital beds, increase staffing capacity at hospitals and nursing homes, and allow public health agencies greater flexibility in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The limited duration is based on modeling that suggests the virus will peak in the next few weeks.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hold Biden administration to its promises for fairer ag markets

Family farmers like me have been calling for years for aggressive federal action to break up monopolies and make markets more fair. We know what happens when a handful of companies control livestock and meatpacking markets: farmers earn a shrinking share of the food dollar, farm income declines, and meatpackers earn huge profits. Meatpacking corporations […] The post Hold Biden administration to its promises for fairer ag markets appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
KRDO News Channel 13

State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and other state leaders announced Friday a new Economic Mobility Partnership that is meant to help Coloradans financially. The Polis-Primavera Administration, AmeriCorps, Serve Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are set to work together to bring awareness and enrollment to the Child Tax Credit The post State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
kyma.com

YRMC reports increase in hospitalizations, low staff capacity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The fast-moving Omicron variant causing hospitalization numbers to soar to a level we haven’t seen in several months. At the beginning of the week, around 70 COVID-19 patients were being treated. Friday, it’s jumped to 93. Keep in mind around five to 15...
YUMA, AZ
McPherson Sentinel

Hospital capacity a regional problem

According to the Kansas Hospital Association, hospitals are seeing a large volume of all kinds of patients, including those with emergent and chronic health care needs, in some cases, patients are more critical as they have delayed care. The COVID-19 Delta variant is still circulating in Kansas communities, while Omicron...
KANSAS STATE
washingtonexec.com

Accenture Federal Services Wins $87M PTO Contract

Accenture Federal Services has been awarded a 7-year, $87 million contract by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Working with the Office of the Chief Information Officer, AFS will support and enhance the Trademark Product Line, which manages the entire trademark lifecycle from filing to registration, including attorney examination and adjudication.
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Business Times

Armstrong Group Announces Acquisition of The Ziegenfelder Company

Armstrong Group, a family owned and operated collection of diverse companies, announced that it has purchased The Ziegenfelder Company, a family owned company and creator of the well-recognized Budget Saver Twin Pop frozen ice treats. This acquisition expands and strengthens the Armstrong Group portfolio, adding to operating companies that include interests in broadband, video, telephone, security, real estate, electronic manufacturing, HVAC, and now, frozen treat manufacturing. “We are excited to add a company with the rich heritage of Ziegenfelder,” said Dru Sedwick, President and CEO of the Armstrong Group. “Their family centric approach matches well with our culture. And their product offerings are highly regarded in the frozen ice treat space, providing great taste at a great value.” “Our process for selecting a buyer was highly selective,” said Lisa Allen, Owner of The Ziegenfelder Company. “Our goal has always been making the highest quality, best tasting products in the market and selling them to our valued consumers at the best price possible. We believe the Armstrong Group was best positioned to continue that mission forward.” “The Budget Saver brand and Twin Pop line of products are a staple in the freezer section of many major retailers, grocery, and convenience stores,” said Dru Sedwick. Our intention is to remain a high-quality producer of these well-established products.” Armstrong Group will continue to manufacture Budget Saver Twin Pop products in existing manufacturing facilities located in in Wheeling West Virginia, Chino, California, and Denver, Colorado. ABOUT THE ZIEGENFELDER COMPANY For well over a century, the Ziegenfelder name has been synonymous with the big and happy smiles that come from enjoying wholesome treats. Its rich history of customer service and homemade products that began with candy, then expanded into ice cream, has evolved to become one of the largest producers of frozen twin pops in the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.budgetsaver.com ABOUT THE ARMSTRONG GROUP The Armstrong Group is a family owned and operated collection of diverse companies. What began in 1946 as Armstrong County Line Construction, founded by Jud L. Sedwick in Kittanning, PA, has now grown into an organization that encompasses multiple industries and employs over 2,000 individuals nationwide. For more information, please visit us at www.agoc.com.
BUSINESS
