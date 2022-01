Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is probably going to disappoint fans once more with the new episode order that has surfaced online for the Entertainment District arc! The highly anticipated second season of the anime got off to a rough start with fans as it spent the first seven weeks of its run airing a broken up version of the Mugen Train feature film that had released the year before. Now that the season has finally kicked off the Entertainment District arc, it seems that the anime won't be sticking around for this new arc as long as fans might want to.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO