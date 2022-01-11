ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Watch: Model says she was tracked by Apple AirTag device in NYC

By Newsy Staff
Fox47News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a tiny piece of tech around the size of a bottle cap, and it could have life-changing implications if exploited by the wrong person. Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader shared a...

www.fox47news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader claims stalker used Apple AirTag to track her at night

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader experienced the most “terrifying” night of her life. On Friday, the star claimed to Fox News that an AirTag was used to track her location without her knowledge. She previously shared her story on Thursday night via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Instagram page, which has 2.1 million followers. The incident took place on Wednesday night in New York City.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Model Brooks Nader Shares "Scariest" Experience After Allegedly Being Tracked With Apple AirTag

Brooks Nader is cautioning others to be aware of their surroundings after what she calls the "scariest moment" involving an Apple AirTag, a wireless tracking device. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 6, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model claimed that a stranger's button-sized product—designed to help users locate easily lost items such as keys—was used to track her location after it was slipped into her belongings during a recent night out in New York City.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NBC Chicago

What to Do If You Get a Message That an Apple AirTag Is Tracking You

Police are warning people to be vigilant after receiving reports of Apple AirTags being used to follow individuals without their knowledge. The small tracking devices, which are about the size of a quarter, made headlines recently when Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, revealed that someone had slipped an AirTag into her coat pocket while she was out with friends in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS New York

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Says She Was Stalked After Someone Planted Apple AirTag In Coat Pocket At NYC Bar

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is sharing her terrifying ordeal after she was stalked by a stranger. Brooks Nader says she was at an upscale bar in Manhattan when someone slipped an Apple AirTag into her coat pocket, tracking her for hours. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) “Once I was already on my walk home, halfway home, I got a notification that was like, someone’s tracking you and has been for a while. So I freaked out, obviously,” she said. “I had no idea that these existed until it happened to me.” The AirTag, which is designed to help people find keys and other items, was created to discourage unwanted tracking. Apple has listed ways to disable AirTags. For more information, click here.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

How Apple AirTags are putting women at risk: TikTok users including a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model reveal how they've been stalked by strangers as charity warns device could be used to track victims of domestic abuse

A charity has warned Apple AirTags could be used by controlling partners to track victims of domestic abuse, after a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed how a stranger used the device to track her to her home. UK-based Women's Aid told FEMAIL the tracking device, which costs as little as...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Sports Illustrated#People Magazine
CBS Chicago

Apple AirTags Are Supposed To Help People Find Lost Items Like Wallets And Keys, But They’re Being Used To Stalk And Track People’s Movements

CHICAGO (CBS) — An urgent warning has been issued about Apple’s new AirTag – a tool designed to help you find your keys or wallet or anything else you may misplace, but which instead has been used by some to track down people. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into reports of AirTag being abused in Chicago. It is to the point where some victims have already gone to police over stalking concerns. By appearance, AirTag is a little circular tracking device. Its purpose is to pinpoint the location of a missing item within a foot — and it can...
ELECTRONICS
iheart.com

Apple AirTags Being Used To Secretly Track Women

It's estimated that roughly 7.5 million people, mostly women, are the victims of stalking every year. And there’s a new way for stalkers to track them. The same Apple device that can help you find your stuff, can be used by a stalker to find you. Model Brooks Nader,...
ELECTRONICS
theridgewoodblog.net

Apple AirTag

Ridgewood NJ, a swimsuit model says she was stalked by a stranger who slipped an Apple AirTag tracker into her coat pocket before following her for five hours. Brooks Nader, 26, claims the disturbing incident occurred Wednesday night while she was out in New York City, and she only realized it when her iPhone alerted her to the fact that an “unknown accessory” was moving with her.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Apple AirTags: How the device works and why it’s raising security concerns

WASHINGTON - The Apple AirTag is a device created to help people keep track of their misplaced items. But the seemingly harmless tool is being used by some to track people and commit car thefts. As authorities investigate these incidents, the devices are raising privacy and security concerns. What is...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Model Brooks Nader claims her location was tracked by an Apple AirTag placed in her coat

Model Brooks Nader has claimed that she was tracked by an Apple AirTag in what she described as the “scariest moment ever”.The Sports Illustrated model, 25, described the experience in a video posted to her Instagram Stories and reposted on Sports Illustrated’s Instagram, in which she explained that she was notified the small circular device was tracking her during a night out in New York City.According to Nader, she believes the device was placed in her belongings while she was sitting at a bar in New York City’s Tribeca neighbourhood, as she noted: “I was at the bar and...
CELEBRITIES
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Apple notifies woman of device apparently tracking her location

According to reports, a Mississippi woman recently received an iPhone notification that someone was likely following her location using a device that had been installed on or near her or her property. Amber Norsworthy reportedly wrote on Facebook on Dec. 27 that she was with her small children when her...
CELL PHONES
fox2detroit.com

Apple AirTags could be used to track cops, law enforcement warned

NEW YORK - Law enforcement officers in New Jersey are being warned about criminals possibly using Apple AirTags to track them. The NJ State Police confirmed to FOX5NY.com that the warning came from the Office of the Regional Operations & Intelligence Center. The warning stated that Apple "AirTags and similar...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KWQC

TV6 Investigates: New Apple AirTag is being used to track people

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A topic of controversy is being discussed around the newly released Apple AirTag and how its being used to allegedly stalk people. Police say they have seen it locally. “You could be being tracked and you wouldn’t even know,” said Carlee Kibler, a victim in Clinton...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy