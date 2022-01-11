ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, KS

Kansas man arrested for 2019 murder of 2 men in western part of state

By Michael Dakota
 5 days ago

SEWARD COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man has been arrested in connection with the April 2019 murders of Timothy J. Martin, 25, and Erick G. Salas, 31.

Ralph Thomas Salas Jr., 30, of Liberal, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 10 just before 1:30 p.m. for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and several other charges.

The arrest happened at 415 N. Washington in Liberal. Salas was then booked into the Seward County Jail.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Salas is alleged to have participated in the robbery, kidnapping, and shooting deaths of Timothy Martin and Erick Salas.

The bodies of the two men were found in separate locations on April 2, 2019.

Martin was discovered by a farmer on his property near U.S. Highway 54 near the Kansas-Oklahoma state line in Texas County, Oklahoma.

Salas was discovered dead in a trailer at the Seven Winds RV Park in Liberal.

Ralph Salas and Erick Salas are not related although they share the same last name.

KSNT News

