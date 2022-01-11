ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Slavin enters COVID protocol

WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes will likely be without Jaccob Slavin for at least the next two games because the team announced Tuesday the defenseman has entered COVID protocol....

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaccob Slavin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
WRAL News

Wagner brothers, Magic top Hornets to end 10-game skid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Moritz Wagner scored a season-high 26 points, younger brother Franz added 19 points and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-109 on Friday night to snap a 10-game losing streak. Gary Harris added 18 points for the Magic (8-35), who had not...
NBA
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
48K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy