ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Man arrested in connection to Verona Road Home Depot shooting

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyxBv_0dihkNkc00

MADISON, Wis. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Verona Road last month.

Madison Police said the suspect was taken into custody Monday.

Two people were hospitalized on December 22 after a reported shooting in a Home Depot parking lot just off Verona Road.

RELATED: Two hospitalized following Verona Rd. shooting Wednesday, police say

One man was reportedly shot in the wrist and a woman suffered a shrapnel injury.

Police said the two were meeting someone to purchase drugs when their vehicle was shot at.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead, two hospitalized in Schroeder Road crash

MADISON, Wis. – One person died and two others were hospitalized after a crash in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road Saturday night. ﻿ Madison Police officials said two vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. According to police, multiple people in one of the vehicles sustained serious injuries. All people involved in the crash...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
City
Verona, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Road Home#Drugs#Verona Road Home Depot#Madison Police#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fond du Lac officer suffers broken bones in attack

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac police say an officer suffered broken bones when he was attacked by a man trying to break down a door at an apartment building. Police were called to the apartment building about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. An officer was speaking to tenants on the second floor when the 44-year-old man approached. The officer told the tenants to go back into their apartments.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Police Department hosts first ever Winterfest

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Police Department held its first-ever Winterfest Saturday at Elver Park. Attendees braved the cooler temperatures to enjoy some sledding, ice skating, and hot cocoa. The event was free to all and part of MPD’s efforts to connect with the community. “Because of COVID, we stopped doing a lot of the programming we would do, ”...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waukesha parade suspect faces dozens of additional charges; preliminary hearing set for Friday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more by driving into a crowd at a Waukesha Christmas parade last year now faces a total of 77 charges stemming from the November 21 incident. A second amended criminal complaint was filed Wednesday against Darrell Brooks, 39, in the case. According to online court records,...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy