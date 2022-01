A Mississippi police officer has experienced all parent’s worst nightmare over the weekend when she responded to a call about a shooting and discovered her own son dead at the scene. Officer Laquandia Cooley told WLBT-TV that she went into a state of panic Sunday morning when she came to the scene in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, a small city 30 miles south of Jackson. Where she found her 20-year-old son Charles Stewart Jr. laying dead in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound to the head.

HAZLEHURST, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO