Electronics

Canon USA teases the Canon EOS R5c announcement

By Canon Rumors
canonrumors.com
 6 days ago

On...

www.canonrumors.com

CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

The global chip shortage forces Canon to remove toner copy protection

Canon has been forced to remove copy protection chips to their toner cartridges in some regions. It's obviously more important that customers can print, than the copy protection for Canon's benefit.
ELECTRONICS
eteknix.com

Chipset Shortage Forces Canon to Bypass its Own Printer Cartridge DRM

I think it would be fair to say that in the remits of office technology, printers are undoubtedly an exceptionally annoying piece of hardware. The mere fact that that many models outright refuse to print in black due to the magenta ink being low isn’t just a meme, it’s a huge pain in the backside for people all around the world every single day. One of the more bothersome aspects of their design, however, is the fact that many models now refuse to operate with ink cartridges that, don’t pass the DRM check. – These checks are, of course, only present to make sure you only buy their official ink. And if it’s not on-brand, it’s probably not going to work!
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Canon Temporarily Abandons Smart Ink Cartridges

An unexpected side effect of the global semiconductor shortage came to light this week — Japanese printer manufacturer Canon announced they are temporarily going to provide consumable ink and toner cartridges without microchips. Furthermore, they provided instructions for consumers on how to bypass the printer’s logic, allowing it to function even when it incorrectly thinks the ink or toner is low. Included in the announcement (German), the company stated what most people already knew:
BUSINESS
PremiumBeat.com

Say Goodbye to the Canon DSLR

As an homage to Canon’s EOS line of cameras, we asked a few PremiumBeat contributors to weigh in on how these cameras impacted their career. We are gathered here today to honor the memory of the Canon DSLR. It forever changed the lives of many a filmmaker and put cinematic visuals into the reach of those without cinematic funding.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Canon announces VR platform software ‘Kokomo’

Introducing The Kokomo Software By Canon, A First-Of-Its-Kind VR Platform Software for the Company, Currently Being Developed by Canon1. Press Release: – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging...
SOFTWARE
canonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM

High Performance L-series versatile Super-Telephoto Zoom RF Lens. High Speed, Smooth and Quiet Auto Focus...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Canon EOS R3 sample gallery

Between short days, long nights, and a lot of bad weather here in Seattle, we've been working on a Canon EOS R3 sample gallery. So when the sun finally came out we hung out with climbers, ran around with dogs, and captured some high ISO nighttime shots in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. This gallery includes photos taken with the Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8 and RF 70-200mm F2.8.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Photofocus

Canon introduces line of sight system connection technology at CES

Following on the footsteps of Apple’s Center Stage technology, Canon has introduced AMLOS— Activate My Line of Sight — at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). AMLOS is a system that uses a single camera enabling multiple different views through gesture control and seamless connectivity through software like Microsoft Teams.
ELECTRONICS
digital-photography-school.com

Canon Will Release at Least 4 New Cameras in 2022

Canon aims to dramatically expand its camera lineup over the next 12 months, according to Canon Rumors, prompting a name for 2022: “The Year of the Camera Body.”. Expect Canon to drop at least four new models in 2022, and potentially more. But which cameras will be unveiled over the next year?
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Patent: Canon continues Quad-Pixel autofocus development

The next autofocus advancement coming from Canon will likely be in the form of quad-pixel...
ELECTRONICS
starkinsider.com

So Long DSLR. Canon says its future is mirrorless

Sony led the way, and now Canon appears to be following. Indeed Canon officially is (mostly) done with DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) and is embracing a mirrorless future. That means the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III will be the last flagship of its kind. Those who value the hefty assurance a DSLR body affords along with its rock solid ergonomics may well want to scan the secondary market where they’re likely to become rare commodities over the years. Maybe even collectible?
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Best Camera? Our Canon EOS R5 Review Has Been Updated

The Canon EOS R5 is, without a doubt, currently one of the most popular cameras for photographers. It has pretty much everything a professional photographer could need. Further, there are lots of great lenses available for it. And in the end of 2021, the Canon EOS R5 received a couple of great updates and support features that made it even more valuable. You can check out our updated Canon EOS R5 review right here. Or you can head below to read some of the new changes.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

A Parody Comparison: Sony a1 vs Nikon Z9 vs Canon EOS R3

Here is a neat parody about the competition in the mirrorless market. It’s survival of the fittest: Sony a1, Nikon Z9 and Canon EOS R3. The folks at DPReview TV made the little parody video below. Imagine…. A plane crash leaves the mirrorless flagships overexposed to the dynamic range...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

VR Without Avatars? Canon Announces A Video Call Moonshot at CES

Could the end of silly, floating, legless avatars already be in sight?. Camera maker Canon says they're close to making it happen. At a press conference at CES 2022, the company announced a new service — called "Kokomo" — that could revolutionize face-to-face video calls. Senior innovation designer Jonathan Lorenz introduced the platform, which is expected to hit the market later this year. He called Kokomo a "first-of-its-kind VR platform" that brings "lifelike video calling into virtual reality."
ELECTRONICS
Twice

CES 2022: Connect, Collaborate and Be Creative With Canon in 2022

“The world has changed, the needs of our customers have changed and Canon has changed,” said Kazuto “Kevin” Ogawa, president and CEO, Canon Americas during Canon’s “TogetherNext” press conference at CES 2022. “The pandemic has caused us to think differently about the technology we introduce, now, more than ever, and we identified two key trends during the pandemic—the need for being together, and the need to work more efficiently and more collaboratively.”
BUSINESS
Photofocus

Canon Zoom Digital Monocular review: A good idea poorly executed

The Canon Zoom Digital Monocular is an interesting product that promises to deliver telephoto performance and solid images quickly and easily. We’ve been putting this niche product to the test over the last few weeks. Find out if it’s worth your time in our full review. Pros. Fits...
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Canon EOS R3 bodies at Canon USA

The Canon USA store has limited stock of the Canon EOS R3. Act quickly if...
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Clash Of The 30fps Systems: Sony Alpha 1 vs Canon EOS R3

Have you ever heard and seen how 30 fps sound and look? It’s amazing. Here we compare the Sony Aplha 1 vs the Canon EOS R3. Dustin Abbott compares the Canon EOS R3 and the Sony Alpha 1. Among other things, design philosophy, autofocus and sensor performance are discussed. Enjoy.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Can the Awesome Canon EOS R Replace Your DSLR?

We sincerely love receiving emails from our readers, especially when we’ve helped them and they’re curious to learn more. So that’s what happened recently with Bryan, who consented to me turning our email into a blog post. He’s owned the Canon 5D MK 4 for years, and after reading our Canon EOS R review update, he’s curious about making the move to mirrorless. But will it work for him?
ELECTRONICS

