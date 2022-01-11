Inside Cuajinicuilapa: The Blackest Town In Mexico

Mexico has widely different climate regions, so there is always someplace wonderful to explore. The best time to visit Mexico is any time of the year because there’s a place in Mexico for every season. Where and when you go depends on the type of activity you want to do. Throughout most of Mexico, the temperatures are mild year-round. Northern Mexico might get snow and chilly temperatures in the wintertime, but other parts of Mexico, even high-altitude locations, rarely see snow.

