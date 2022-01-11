ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Inside Cuajinicuilapa: The Blackest Town In Mexico

By Parker Diakite
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the history and contributions made by people of African descent in Mexico have not been taught or widely recognized, you can find it by traveling to Cuajinicuilapa: said to be one of the Blackest towns in Mexico. Before 2020, when Afro-Mexicans were counted for the first time in...

travelnoire.com

Comments / 527

lycan
5d ago

Well Mexico is in for it now,their talking slavery and how they built Mexico and pretty soon the BLM and reparations and demands will start,that should be interesting

Reply(86)
84
Juliete Satchell
5d ago

At least the Mexicans didn't burn the town down to prove how racist they were. Nor do you hear about the lynching of black people just because they are black. You don't hear about them shouting Mexicans are the only true race. No the white USA holds those titles of honor and many others.

Reply(22)
58
El Latino Lover
5d ago

Black Mexicans are really hard working people. And nicest ones too. They built their homes perfectly and with some team work. And case you don't know but Magic Johnson has a house in one of these providence.

Reply(25)
37
Related
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

Tourist drug demand is bringing cartel violence to Mexico's most popular resorts

PUERTO MORELOS, Mexico - The trouble began, as it often does here, when tourists asked the hotel staff to help them buy cocaine. It's a common enough request across Mexico's Mayan Riviera that the employees of the Hyatt Ziva knew how to accommodate their clientele. They called a few local drug dealers, according to security officials who investigated the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#African People#Cattle#African Descent#New Spain#Racism#Afro Mexicans#Baja California Sur#Africans
The Independent

Mexico’s deadliest cartel is dropping bombs from a drone onto rival camps in new turf war

Mexico's deadliest drug cartel has begun using drones to drop bombs on its rivals in a turf war. Video footage captured the moment a drone dropped several small bombs onto a small camp of people in Michoacán, Mexico. After the first bomb explodes onto a makeshift tent, about a dozen people can be seen running away from the site. Moments later three small bombs drop from the drone in the area surrounding the camp and explode in small fireballs, lighting a blaze amongst the nearby foliage.The attack is believed to have been carried out by the New Generation Cartel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

9 bodies found piled onto road on Mexico’s Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz say a heap of nine bodies has been found piled on a roadside. The state public safety department calls the killings “a reaction to the results of work being done to fight crime.” Veracruz Gov. Cuitláhuac Garcia said Friday that a total of nine bodies were found at the scene. Garcia suggests the crime involved gangs. Local media reported that a handwritten message found at the scene threatened authorities and was signed by “the four letters.” That is a common reference to the Jalisco Cartel. There are four letters in the initials of the cartel’s formal name — Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Mexico disbands makeshift camp with thousands of migrants

TAPACHULA, Mexico Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexican officials dismantled a makeshift migrant camp in the country's south near the Guatemalan border on Thursday, government officials and Reuters witnesses said. Many of the migrants, some families with children, had been waiting in Tapachula camp for months, which some described asa "prison"...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Vice

Mexico Is Detaining More US-Bound Migrants Than Ever

MEXICO CITY—Mexico detained more migrants, most of them headed to the U.S, than ever before from January to November of 2021, according to government statistics. Authorities in Mexico detained more than a quarter of a million migrants during that period— 252,526—the vast majority in Mexico’s southern border state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala and is where most migrants traveling from Central America enter Mexico on their way north to the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
fashionisers.com

San Miguel de Allende is the Most Fashionable Place to Visit in Mexico

When one thinks of Mexico, they don’t usually think of a classical, colonial city filled with art of all media. In fact, it’s becoming a bit of a problem that most people think solely of Cancun or Cabo. They are only hurting themselves, as there is so much...
TRAVEL
travel2next.com

Best Time To Visit Mexico

Mexico has widely different climate regions, so there is always someplace wonderful to explore. The best time to visit Mexico is any time of the year because there’s a place in Mexico for every season. Where and when you go depends on the type of activity you want to do. Throughout most of Mexico, the temperatures are mild year-round. Northern Mexico might get snow and chilly temperatures in the wintertime, but other parts of Mexico, even high-altitude locations, rarely see snow.
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Covid-19 cases rise in Mexico tourism areas

LA PAZ, Mexico — COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season. According to data from the federal government, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

'Grand Warlock' of Mexico Issues Forecast for 2022

A popular mystic in Mexico known as the country's 'Grand Warlock' has issued his forecast for 2022. Boasting a wizard-like appearance and a penchant for making bold declarations about what the future will bring,, self-proclaimed clairvoyant Antonio Vazquez has become something of a fixture in Mexico by way of his annual early-January press conferences wherein he reads the tarot and puts forth his predictions for the new year. The Grand Warlock reportedly kept the three-decade-long tradition alive last Wednesday when he assembled the media to reveal what he sees happening over the next twelve months.
AMERICAS
Points and Travel

The Best Beaches in Mexico

Mexico is a very popular tourist destination because of its pristine beaches, gorgeous weather, and delicious food. It has almost 600 miles of coastline that spans the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific Ocean, as well as the Caribbean Sea. Since there are more than 500 beaches in the country, you...
TRAVEL
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Live updates: Mexico approves use of Cuba's Abdala vaccine

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico’s health safety council has approved the use of Cuba’s three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine. The council said Wednesday that it has sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective. The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government will acquire or administer...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Mexico’s president wants Mexicans to buy Citigroup unit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday he hopes Mexican investors buy the local subsidiary of Citigroup. In a post on social media, the president said that “we would like this bank to be Mexicanized,” contending that foreign bankers often take profits abroad rather than re-invest them in Mexico.
ECONOMY
TravelNoire

Don’t Skip The Small Beach Town Of Puerto Ángel On Mexico's Oaxacan Coast

Puerto Ángel, a colorful fishing town on the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, is often left out of the conversation when it comes to beach towns in the region. Alongside San Agustinillo and Playa Zipolite, Puerto Ángel is known as the “Riviera Oaxaqueña” in Mexico. While many prefer the surfer vibes in Puerto Escondido and the beach party vibes in Zipolite or Mazunte, the town has been criminally dismissed in the discussion of blissful coastal vibes.
WORLD
AFP

Ecuador expands sea life protections around Galapagos

Ecuador created a massive new marine reserve Friday north of its Galapagos islands, forming a Pacific corridor up to Costa Rica's Cocos Island National Park to preserve species of migratory fauna, such as sharks. President Guillermo Lasso, on board a scientific vessel from the Galapagos National Park (PNG) anchored in the bay of Puerto Ayora off Santa Cruz Island, signed the decree creating the new reserve called "Hermandad" (Brotherhood). To mark the opening of the marine reserve, he then cut a ribbon made out of materials collected during coastal cleanups conducted in the Galapagos. The new reserve is incorporated into the 138,000 square kilometers (50,200 square miles) of reserve that have existed since March 1998.
AMERICAS
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy