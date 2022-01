The pressures pushing prices to multi-decade highs are likely to last through the middle of the year, and the US central bank is ready to respond to this risk, but policymakers are committed to extending the economic expansion to promote employment, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said Tuesday. Inflation is "very near the top of the list" of risks to the economic outlook, Powell said, acknowledging the current rate is now "very far above target."

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO