ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer to produce 120M courses of Paxlovid in 2022

By Katie Adams
beckershospitalreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer expects to produce at least 120 million courses of Paxlovid, its COVID-19 antiviral pill, in 2022, the drugmaker's CEO, Albert Bourla, PhD, said during a...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 1

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Gazette

Africa joins race to acquire Pfizer's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills

(Reuters) -Africa's top public health body said it was in talks with Pfizer about securing supplies of its antiviral COVID-19 pills for the continent, the latest to join the race for a drug seen as a potential game changer in fighting the virus. The Paxlovid medication was nearly 90% effective...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

7 drugs likely to hit $1B in annual revenue in the next 5 years

Seven new drugs are expected to reach $1 billion in annual revenue in the next five years, according to a report issued Jan. 10 by analytics firm Clarivate. Six of the drugs are awaiting FDA approval, and one (tezepelumab) just won approval. Here is a list:. Adagrasib: a drug designed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paxlovid#The New York Times
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer wins $442.13M Army contract modification for PAXLOVID

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has won a $442.13M modification (P00001) to a U.S. Army contract to produce 835,000 PAXLOVID oral antiviral therapeutic treatments for administration, vendor-managed inventory and distribution activities. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity. Work will be performed in New York, with an estimated...
INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Biden administration orders 10 million more courses of Pfizer COVID pill

The Biden administration has ordered an additional 10 million doses of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, the company announced Tuesday, doubling the federal government's initial order to 20 million. "We may need even more. That's the estimate we need right now," President Joe Biden said Tuesday, confirming the new order.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FiercePharma

Pfizer carries pandemic momentum into 2022, scoring another huge Paxlovid deal with the US

With two COVID-fighting antiviral pills now on tap, the U.S. government is calling for a second helping of Pfizer’s treatment. The U.S. has doubled its order for Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid from 10 million courses to 20 million, the company said Tuesday. At the same time, the government aims to speed up the delivery of those treatments, a senior Biden administration official told Fox News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
itresearchbrief.com

Belgium to buy 10,000 courses of Merck, Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral pills

Pfizer’s antiviral pill demonstrated a whopping 90% efficacy rate in preventing hospitalization and deaths. Merck’s molnupiravir has seen some setbacks after France canceled its order in December. Belgium has reportedly agreed to procure nearly 10,000 doses of COVID-19 antiviral courses made by pharmaceutical behemoths Pfizer Inc. and Merck...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Pfizer To Provide US Additional 10M Courses Of COVID-19 Oral Therapy

The U.S. government has committed to purchasing an additional 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 oral therapy, Paxlovid. This commitment will supplement the 10 million treatment courses previously contracted by the U.S. Government, bringing the total amount of treatment courses to 20 million. Collectively, approximately 10...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Biden will double the purchase of Pfizer's COVID antiviral Paxlovid pill to 20 million and accelerate their delivery with Omicron surge leading to a record one million cases in 24 hours

President Joe Biden will direct officials to double the government's purchase of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill from 10 million to 20 million in a speech on Tuesday. 'These pills will be delivered in the coming months and have been shown to dramatically decrease hospitalization and death from COVID-19,' the White House said in a tweet ahead of Biden's remarks.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Advanced Photon Source Helps Pfizer Create COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment Paxlovid

The new drug, Paxlovid, significantly reduced hospitalization and death in adult patients and is authorized for emergency use in the United States. On December 22, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for Paxlovid. for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults and children 12...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
abc57.com

More supply of Pfizer Paxlovid pills expected to come to Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- As Michiana is continuing to see a limited supply of Covid testing sites and at-home testing kits recently, people are starting to wonder about other forms of protection against the virus, including the new Pfizer Paxlovid oral treatment. Many people are now starting to question when and where they will be able to receive the new medication, since little information has been given out about it yet.
MICHIANA, MI
investing.com

Vaccine-Makers Hit as Supreme Court Blocks Vaccine-or-Test Mandate

Investing.com – Shares of companies making Covid vaccines were taking a knock in premarket trading a day after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s workplace vaccine-or-test mandate for larger private employers. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock took the biggest hit, losing more than 10%. The company is more...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

3 drugs to watch in early 2022

OptumRx, the pharmacy benefit manager unit of UnitedHealth Group, shared three drugs to watch in the first quarter of 2022 in its latest "Drug Pipeline Insights Report." Below is a summary of the three drugs. 1. Tezepelumab. The FDA approved tezepelumab, a treatment for severe asthma, Dec. 17. The drug...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Weather Channel

Instead of Using Same COVID-19 Vaccines for Booster Doses, Update Vaccines to Specifically Combat New Variants: Experts

Although the current COVID-19 vaccines provide a high level of protection against severe disease and death caused by variants of concern (VOC), health experts believe that new vaccines that can prevent infection and transmission are needed. All major COVID-19 vaccines have been developed against the original strain of SARS CoV-2....
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy