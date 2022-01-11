ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fauci clashes with Paul, says attacks ‘kindles the crazies’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (The Hill) – White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci accused Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) of putting him in danger with personal attacks during the pair’s latest clash on Tuesday. During a Senate Health Committee hearing on the government’s response to the omicron variant, Paul went...

