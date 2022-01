Jonathan Riches has been to 40 Donald Trump rallies and fervently believes the last US presidential election was stolen. Like thousands of others who spent hours in a dusty field in Arizona this weekend to watch the former president speak, that belief is a bedrock -- no matter how much the Republican Party leadership wishes otherwise. "We love our president. I call him President Trump because I still consider him my president," Riches, 44, told AFP. Riches was among fellow believers in Florence, 60 miles (100 kilometers) outside Phoenix for Saturday's rally.

