Halo Infinite Players Call On 343 To Drop Forced Cross Play

By George Yang
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite players on Xbox are calling for Microsoft to get rid of forced crossplay with PC players. Crossplay is a great feature for people on different platforms to play together, but recently Xbox players have found themselves frustrated because they don't want to play with cheaters...

