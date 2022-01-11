WAFER looking for egg cartons

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You have an ‘egg’cellent opportunity to help community members.

WAFER is asking for donations of jumbo egg cartons, as the food pantry says they have the chance to receive a large number of eggs this week.

And donations of paper bags are needed to help distribution efforts.

Donations can be delivered to the WAFER’s building on Causeway Boulevard north of La Crosse’s downtown.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.