La Crosse, WI

WAFER looking for egg cartons

By Greg White
 5 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You have an ‘egg’cellent opportunity to help community members.

WAFER is asking for donations of jumbo egg cartons, as the food pantry says they have the chance to receive a large number of eggs this week.

And donations of paper bags are needed to help distribution efforts.

Donations can be delivered to the WAFER’s building on Causeway Boulevard north of La Crosse’s downtown.

ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

