West Bladen boys topped on road at Red Springs, 72-49

RED SPRINGS — West Bladen was topped by Red Springs 72-49 on Monday in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

The Knights have lost four straight and won just twice since Dec. 8, when they had won five of six in a sizzling opening to the season.

Leading scorers for West Bladen were Landon Stanley and Gary Parker, each with 10 points. Senior Javonta Matthews added nine.

The Knights are 0-3 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and 7-7 overall. Games against St. Pauls on Wednesday and Midway on Friday have been postponed due to COVID-19.