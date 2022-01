Inscryption made its way onto many PC players’ radars in 2021 thanks to its blending of different genres. Part deck-builder card game, part escape room, and with many twists and turns along the way, Inscryption cemented itself as one of the most unique and best games of 2021 by pushing the boundaries of what genres a game can adopt. If you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, but don’t have a PC, you may be wondering whether or not an Inscryption console release on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch is possible. Here’s everything we know so far.

