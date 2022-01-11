Body found with blunt force trauma in north Tulsa

A body was found near Pine and North Harvard

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in north Tulsa where a man’s body was found at an apartment building.

Tulsa police were called to the scene on East Tecumseh Street at 8:45 Tuesday morning after a neighbor went to check on the victim after they noticed the door to the apartment was open.

The man was found dead.

Tulsa police do not know how he died, but said they did observe blunt force trauma.

This is an active investigation.

