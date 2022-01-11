ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

DPS moves to blended learning plan

By Katie Shatsby
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTn) Dayton Public Schools (DPS) announced the district will move to a blended learning plan for Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.

In a Facebook post, DPS announced the plan to move students to blended learning due to the increase in absences due to illness.

DPS said schools will still be in session on Wednesday, Jan. 12, where students will receive breakfast and lunch bags for Thursday and Friday. Students will receive assignments from their teachers that can be completed at home and returned on Tuesday.

According to DPS, all athletic events for Thursday and Friday are canceled, however, school events scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday will still occur.

