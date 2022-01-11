ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Taco Bell employee in LA shot dead by customer trying to pay with counterfeit money: police

By Erin Myers, Kristine de Leon, Nexstar Media Wire, Kimberly Cheng
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3Aaz_0dihh4xR00

( KTLA ) — A Taco Bell employee was shot and killed late Saturday night after someone opened fire in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. when a male suspect drove up to the drive-thru window at the Taco Bell in the neighborhood of Green Meadows and attempted to purchase food with counterfeit money, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

An employee working the drive-thru window reportedly argued with the suspect and refused to accept the fake money, police said.

United Airlines CEO says 3,000 employees positive for COVID-19

That’s when the suspect opened fire at the drive-thru, shooting the employee in the torso, according to the LAPD. The victim, described as a 41-year-old Hispanic man, died at the scene, officials said.

He was later identified as Alejandro Garcia, the Los Angeles Times reported. His son, 19, who was also working at the same Taco Bell restaurant, was present during the shooting, according to the outlet.

Police are searching for at least one suspect who reportedly fled in a black sedan after the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

1 adult, 2 children injured in West Side fire

CHICAGO — A house fire on the city’s West Side Sunday morning caused three injuries and numerous displacements, according to fire officials. The fire caused a 2-11 Mayday alarm shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street. All residents were accounted for, with a woman in her 60s being […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Little Village shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 in serious condition

CHICAGO — Three people were shot in the city’s Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning, with one victim in serious condition, according to police. Police said a 22-year-old woman was traveling eastbound in her vehicle in the 2600 block of West 24th Street at approximately 1:02 a.m. when an unknown gunman fired shots at her. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Newborn found dead in duffel bag on Near North Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a newborn was found dead on the Near North Side inside a duffel bag. Officials said the baby boy was found on the 1000 block of North Orleans Street around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The Chicago Tribune reported that the bag was found covered with snow outside a firehouse. No […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

35-year-old woman fatally struck in West Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old woman was fatally struck while entering a vehicle in a hit-and-run on the city’s West Side Saturday night, according to police. Police said the woman was entering a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard at approximately 8:10 p.m. when an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Jackson struck the […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WGN News

Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park gas station, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for two people who shot and killed a 39-year-old man who was sitting in his car at a gas pump in Humboldt Park. The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue. Police said two people got out of a white sedan […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man linked to fatally shooting woman at Midlothian bar sought by police

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. – A Chicago man is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Midlothian woman. Jamil R. Hayes, 25, faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges following a verbal altercation turned physical on Oct. 31. Authorities said Hayes reportedly became angry while speaking with the female victim, identified as Morgan Brown, pistol-whipped […]
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit Money#Shooting#Ktla#The Taco Bell#United Airlines Ceo#Lapd#Hispanic#The Los Angeles Times#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Michigan City man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana man allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking, authorities said. Thomas Holifield, 59, is charged with murder in the June 1 methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WGN TV

Looters raiding LA cargo trains of Amazon, UPS shipments

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — If you’re expecting a package, you might want to check on it. Thousands of Amazon and UPS packages in transit to people across the country were recently found rifled through and abandoned on the side of train tracks in Los Angeles. Littering the side of the tracks were packages addressed to recipients from Seattle to Las Vegas and other places around the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

WGN News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy