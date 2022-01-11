Reward reaches $100,000 in search for missing NH girl Harmony Montgomery

Harmony Montgomery Harmony Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery of Manchester, N.H. has now reached $100,000.

Manchester Police say the department is “overwhelmed by the public’s generosity and support during this ongoing investigation.”

In a statement, police said “We continue to work around the clock to locate Harmony and we encourage anyone with information to call our dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.”

Harmony was first reported missing on December 31, 2021.

Since then, her father Adam Montgomery and his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery have been charged by investigators in connection with the case.

Police and federal agents have been focusing their attention on a home where Harmony once lived with her father Adam and Kayla and three other children in 2019.

25 Investigates has been digging into this case for weeks.

Newly released documents show Manchester Police and local child welfare authorities were aware of problems at the home where 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery lived with her father as early as August of 2019.

Police reports obtained by 25 Investigates through a public records request show Manchester PD got 13 calls for service to 77 Gilford Street between June and November of 2019. Most were for domestic violence, animal, and building complaints.

