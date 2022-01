Join us on Tuesday, January 4th at 1:00 pm for this two-part program that will teach you about life planning and estate planning. The first session on January 4th will discuss life planning, the tools we use for planning for events that happen while we are alive. You will learn about the different powers of attorney and advanced medical directives. The second session will be on January 25th, and it will cover the last will & testament, trusts, and beneficiary designations. Presented by Benjamin Bekel, JD.

12 DAYS AGO