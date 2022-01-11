Stephen Miller calls on Fox News viewers to "reclaim our heritage"

Stephen Miller, former senior advisor to Donald Trump, warned on Monday that America would lose its founding pillars of "legal equality" and "equal justice" if the GOP doesn't "push back" against the left to "reclaim [the nation's] heritage."

"The left's goal is power and they've figured out that the way they can accumulate power, power over your healthcare decisions, power over your finances, power over life and death is to use race as their cudgel. To use race as their sword, and that's what we're seeing right now," Miller said during a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham.

"It is fascist and if we don't push back and reclaim our heritage as a nation of legal equality, equal justice," he added, "We are going to lose everything that we love about America."

Miller's remarks came in response to New York City's recent decision to consider race in its distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments, which are known to prevent hospitalization from COVID-19 in high-risk patients. On December 20, new guidance from New York City's health department announced that the city would "consider race and ethnicity when assessing individual risk," adding that "longstanding systemic health and social inequities" can raise the risk of death due to COVID.

This week, several critics have joined Miller in opposing the policy.

"This is not progressivism. This is just lunacy," said conservative commentator Tomi Lahren. "And, again, this is race-baiting identity politics which is all the left has."

"I don't know. Seems like this policy could be… um, what's the word I'm looking for… um, RACIST!!!!" echoed Donald Trump Jr. over Twitter.

It isn't the first time that Miller – who architected Trump's policy of separating migrant children from their parents – has railed against alleged "reverse-racism."

Back in April, Miller filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its support of the American Rescue Plan, arguing that the law discriminates against farmers of "white ethnic groups" by devoting specific funds for "socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers."