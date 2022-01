Census: net international migration into the U.S. last year was one-quarter what it was in 2016. Washington, DC – An NBC News story lays bare the economic consequences of the Republican embrace of nativism. The damage wrought by President Trump and Stephen Miller over their four years in power has been fully embraced by the GOP. With precious few exceptions, the Trumpified Republican Party opposes efforts to modernize and reform our dysfunctional immigration system. Whether it’s proposals to legalize essential workers, or proposals to expand legal immigration channels, or repair refugee and asylum systems decimated under Trump and Miller, the GOP answer is Hell No.

