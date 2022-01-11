ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winners of Pa. Farm Show’s Butter Up! contest announced

By Lauren Rude
 5 days ago

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — In December, the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association teamed up for the second amateur butter sculpting contest.

At this year’s Butter Up! contest, Garret McCall of Cambia County earned the top spot. It was his second straight win.

Entries for the at-home contest were submitted mid-December from multiple Pennsylvanians from across the state. The contestants displayed their sculpting skills through sculptures depicting produce, dairy, and animals.

“We were thrilled to participate in this fun virtual experience for Pennsylvanians once again, and the results did not disappoint,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of PFMA. “These entries helped to celebrate and recognize the work put in by our friends at the Farm Show and in the dairy industry.

The other winners include:

  • 5 and under : Winner, Natalee Amundson, Northumberland County
  • Elementary: Winner, Sophia Amundson, Northumberland County; runner-up, Thaleia Custer, Dauphin County
  • Middle school: Winner, Laura Amundson, Northumberland County; runner-up, Joey Gow, Berks County
  • High school: Winner, Yseult Barbedette, Schuylkill County; runner-up, Faith Decker, Somerset County
  • Adult: Runner-up, Pamela McConnell, Lawrence County
To see the winning creations, click here .

