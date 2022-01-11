ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Rivian make an e-bike? Patent application suggests so

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivian is a busy company these days as it produces the first R1T pickups and following the achievement up with the first R1S SUV. And who can forget about the cutesy electric delivery van it's building for Amazon? Three production vehicles is a big...

