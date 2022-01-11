ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Deputy Chief Greg Bodker promoted to Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cV2Bd_0dihd1sk00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus of Division of Police will be getting a new Assistant Chief this week.

The Columbus Division of Police announced Tuesday that Deputy Chief Greg Bodker will be promoted to Assistant Chief during a swearing-in ceremony, Wednesday.

Polaris Fashion Place shooter sentenced to at least 11 years

“Over his 27 years with the division, Deputy Chief Bodker has distinguished himself through his service, dedication and expertise. He is the right person to help Chief Bryant lead this division into 2022 and beyond,” said Public Safety Director Robert Clark.

“I could not be more honored to accept this new responsibility,” said Bodker. “I am grateful to Director Clark and Chief Bryant for the opportunity.  I look forward to serving the people of Columbus and the selfless officers of this division in this new role. I am here to collaborate and do everything within my ability to make Columbus a safer city.”

A spokesperson with the city of Columbus confirmed this is a separate position position that will join current Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts in sharing duties.

Bodker’s first day will be Jan. 16 and he will oversee investigations and patrols. Potts oversees the special operations, public accountability and support services subdivisions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

