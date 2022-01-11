Operation 7: Save a Life - Watch it only on ABC7NY

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

For 24 years, fire safety has been the mission of Channel 7's Operation 7: Save a Life campaign.

The tragic fire in the Bronx is a stark reminder of how important those messages are.

In a fire, close the door.

An open door? It can allow smoke and fire to spread out of control.

Channel 7, with our partners at the FDNY and Kidde, urge you to spread the word: Close the door!

Join us for our Operation 7: Save a Life special, Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m.

