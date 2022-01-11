ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

We’re back to a familiar spot with this virus

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago

If we didn’t know better, it would seem as if we are all reliving the days of 22 months ago when COVID-19 was first emerging. As Yogi Berra supposedly once said, it’s like deja vu all over again.

Can anyone say “Groundhog Day” or “50 First Dates?”

What is happening is another COVID surge, this one fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant and bringing with it mounting infections, crowded hospitals, long testing lines and even deaths.

How much further behind could a mask mandate be?

How much further behind could all-virtual schools be?

How much further behind could postponements and cancellations of community events be?

Those things have already been creeping closer. Just two counties away, in Bladen County, mask mandates are in place for all schools; two public high schools went fully virtual this week because of a lack of staff; and athletic events have been closed to the public.

Closer to home, nobody who has heard Health Department Director Eli Caldwell or Scotland Hospital CEO Greg Wood talk about the growing concerns of the 2022 COVID surge should doubt we are back to perilous times.

Local, state and national experts have said the next four to six weeks will be the most critical.

We know the Scotland County Board of Education has already publicized its contingency COVID plan, which you can read about today in Staff Writer Cheris Hodges’ story — and we fully expect the Laurinburg City Council and Scotland Board of Commissioners to take a serious look at their own plans soon.

It’s certainly not the direction we have been hoping for to start 2022, but it’s once again the hand we are getting dealt and must deal with.

Mandatory masking may be extremely unpopular among most, who see such requirements, and calls for vaccination, somehow as infringements on their personal freedom. Never mind that they could make others seriously ill by not taking those precautions. And never mind that the Omicron variant is a much more contagious version of the virus that can infect even those who have had vaccinations and booster shots.

But as the rest of us know, you can’t easily fix self-centered.

So with the real Groundhog Day looming, let’s remember the moral of the Hollywood “Groundhog Day” — it’s worth remembering that even though its hero comes to know everything that’s going to happen to him as his life becomes a nightmarish loop, he doesn’t escape it until he learns to be more selfless and caring toward others. Only then does he escape eternally awakening to Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You, Babe” on his bedside clock radio.

Maybe if more of us would heed the moral of that story we might break our own viral loop by getting the shots, getting the booster and wearing a mask in shared spaces. Not just for our own sake, but for everybody’s. Then, maybe by Groundhog Day 2022, on Feb. 2, we’d all awaken in a better place.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When a community of dedicated individuals make a commitment to act as one, the sky is the limit.”

Comments / 0

