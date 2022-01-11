ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS ups profit forecast as demand for COVID vaccines, tests rises

By Reuters
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS on Tuesday raised its 2021 earnings forecast, citing higher demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and over-the-counter testing as infections in the US soared due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Shares in the drugstore...

nypost.com

PUBLIC HEALTH

