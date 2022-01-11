ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Model says she was tracked by Apple AirTag device in NYC

By Newsy Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a tiny piece of tech around the size of a bottle cap, and it could have life-changing implications if exploited by the wrong person. Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader shared a...

E! News

Model Brooks Nader Shares "Scariest" Experience After Allegedly Being Tracked With Apple AirTag

Brooks Nader is cautioning others to be aware of their surroundings after what she calls the "scariest moment" involving an Apple AirTag, a wireless tracking device. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 6, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model claimed that a stranger's button-sized product—designed to help users locate easily lost items such as keys—was used to track her location after it was slipped into her belongings during a recent night out in New York City.
CELEBRITIES
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader claims stalker used Apple AirTag to track her at night

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader experienced the most “terrifying” night of her life. On Friday, the star claimed to Fox News that an AirTag was used to track her location without her knowledge. She previously shared her story on Thursday night via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Instagram page, which has 2.1 million followers. The incident took place on Wednesday night in New York City.
CELEBRITIES
How Apple AirTags are putting women at risk: TikTok users including a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model reveal how they've been stalked by strangers as charity warns device could be used to track victims of domestic abuse

A charity has warned Apple AirTags could be used by controlling partners to track victims of domestic abuse, after a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed how a stranger used the device to track her to her home. UK-based Women's Aid told FEMAIL the tracking device, which costs as little as...
ENTERTAINMENT
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Says She Was Stalked After Someone Planted Apple AirTag In Coat Pocket At NYC Bar

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is sharing her terrifying ordeal after she was stalked by a stranger. Brooks Nader says she was at an upscale bar in Manhattan when someone slipped an Apple AirTag into her coat pocket, tracking her for hours. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) “Once I was already on my walk home, halfway home, I got a notification that was like, someone’s tracking you and has been for a while. So I freaked out, obviously,” she said. “I had no idea that these existed until it happened to me.” The AirTag, which is designed to help people find keys and other items, was created to discourage unwanted tracking. Apple has listed ways to disable AirTags. For more information, click here.
MANHATTAN, NY
Are Apple AirTags being used to track people and steal cars?

On a Sunday night in September, Ashley Estrada was at a friend’s home in Los Angeles when she received a strange notification on her iPhone: “AirTag Detected Near You.”. An AirTag is a 1.26-inch disc with location-tracking capabilities that Apple started selling last year as a way “to keep track of your stuff.” Estrada, 24, didn’t own one, nor did the friends she was with. The notification on her phone said the AirTag had first been spotted with her four hours earlier. A map of the AirTag’s history showed the zigzag path Estrada had driven across the city while running errands.
TECHNOLOGY
What to Do If You Get a Message That an Apple AirTag Is Tracking You

Police are warning people to be vigilant after receiving reports of Apple AirTags being used to follow individuals without their knowledge. The small tracking devices, which are about the size of a quarter, made headlines recently when Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, revealed that someone had slipped an AirTag into her coat pocket while she was out with friends in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple AirTags Being Used To Secretly Track Women

It's estimated that roughly 7.5 million people, mostly women, are the victims of stalking every year. And there’s a new way for stalkers to track them. The same Apple device that can help you find your stuff, can be used by a stalker to find you. Model Brooks Nader,...
ELECTRONICS
Apple AirTags give supermodel a scare

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Apple AirTags Give Super Model a Scare. A new warning today about a popular tracking device from apple and you might be surprised at the Lubbock connection. First, AirTags are intended to track the location of common items like keys and wallets. Now, police are warning...
LUBBOCK, TX
Model Brooks Nader claims her location was tracked by an Apple AirTag placed in her coat

Model Brooks Nader has claimed that she was tracked by an Apple AirTag in what she described as the “scariest moment ever”.The Sports Illustrated model, 25, described the experience in a video posted to her Instagram Stories and reposted on Sports Illustrated’s Instagram, in which she explained that she was notified the small circular device was tracking her during a night out in New York City.According to Nader, she believes the device was placed in her belongings while she was sitting at a bar in New York City’s Tribeca neighbourhood, as she noted: “I was at the bar and...
CELEBRITIES
Apple notifies woman of device apparently tracking her location

According to reports, a Mississippi woman recently received an iPhone notification that someone was likely following her location using a device that had been installed on or near her or her property. Amber Norsworthy reportedly wrote on Facebook on Dec. 27 that she was with her small children when her...
CELL PHONES
Apple AirTags could be used to track cops, law enforcement warned

NEW YORK - Law enforcement officers in New Jersey are reportedly being warned about criminals possibly using Apple AirTags to track them. The warning came from the NJ State Police Office of the Regional Operations & Intelligence Center, according to a Good Morning America report. The warning stated that Apple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

