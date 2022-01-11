Watch: Model says she was tracked by Apple AirTag device in NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is sharing her terrifying ordeal after she was stalked by a stranger. Brooks Nader says she was at an upscale bar in Manhattan when someone slipped an Apple AirTag into her coat pocket, tracking her for hours. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) “Once I was already on my walk home, halfway home, I got a notification that was like, someone’s tracking you and has been for a while. So I freaked out, obviously,” she said. “I had no idea that these existed until it happened to me.” The AirTag, which is designed to help people find keys and other items, was created to discourage unwanted tracking. Apple has listed ways to disable AirTags. For more information, click here.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO