Leaked video shows an Australian news anchor launching a foul-mouthed hot mic tirade about Novak Djokovic, calling him 'lying' and 'sneaky'

Rebecca Maddern made the comments about Djokovic during an ad break on Melbourne’s 7NEWS. Getty/Don Arnold; Getty/Hannah Peters

An Australian news anchor was heard on a hot mic calling Novak Djokovic a "lying, sneaky asshole."

Rebecca Maddern made the comment during an advert break on Melbourne's 7NEWS on Tuesday.

Maddern's co-host also called the Serbian an "asshole" who has fallen "over his own fucking lies."

Two Australian news anchors questioned the legitimacy of Novak Djokovic's positive COVID-19 test while not realizing they were still on camera, with one calling the Serbian a "lying, sneaky asshole."

The world number one won a court battle to stay in Australia on Monday after a judge ruled that the decision by Australian Border Forces to revoke his visa should be overturned.

Djokovic's lawyers revealed during the case that the 34-year-old qualified for a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open without a vaccine against COVID-19 because he had tested positive for the virus on December 16.

However, the Serb made a maskless public appearance in his native Belgrade on December 17, attending an awards ceremony for young tennis players. His family refused to answer questions on the matter at a press conference on Monday.

Questions have also been raised about Djokovic's travel declaration form. On it, Djokovic confirmed he had not travelled or would not travel in the 14 days prior to his flight to Australia on January 4, but social media posts have since emerged placing him in Belgrade on December 25 and then in southern Spain on December 31.

Melbourne's 7NEWS anchors Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor discussed the situation during a broadcast on Tuesday, showing footage of Djokovic arriving at training on the day.

After the segment, the pair kept talking about Djokoic during an ad break, when they shared their true, expletive-laden feelings about him. The cameras were still rolling and the footage has since been leaked online.

"Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky asshole," said Maddern.

"He is an asshole," responded Amor.

Maddern continued: "It's unfortunate that everybody else [messed] up around him. But, to go out when you know you're COVID positive. Well, I don't even think he was COVID positive."

"He gave a bullshit fucking excuse,"said Amor. "Fell over his own fucking lies, which is what happens, right? That's what happened."

Amor later added that he believed the Australian government made the wrong call by placing Djokovic in an immigration hotel, but that "most fair-minded people" would still say he's an "asshole."

Insider contacted 7NEWS out-of-hours to request comment on the incident, but is yet to receive a response.

Watch footage of the exchange here. Please be advised this clip contains strong language:

It remains unclear whether Djokovic will play in the Australian Open, which begins on January 17, despite his visa being reinstated.

The latest revelations about the apparent inaccuracy of his travel declaration form, which are being investigated by the Australian Border Force , have thrown fresh doubt on Djokovic's participation.

Though for the time being he is cleared to play, a spokesman for Alex Hawke, Australia's minister for immigration and migrant services, said on Monday night that the minister was considering exercising his right to cancel Djokovic's visa amid the allegations.

"It remains within [Hawke's] discretion to consider canceling Mr Djokovic's visa under his personal power of cancellation within section 133C (3) of the Migration Act," said the spokesman.

"In line with due process, minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter."