Paul Manafort to publish book in August

F ormer Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is scheduled to publish a memoir about the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced will be published by Skyhorse Publishing and distributed by Simon and Schuster in August. The book will detail the "real story" of Manafort's time with the Trump campaign and his interactions with foreign governments.

"A riveting account of the HOAX that sent a presidential campaign chairman to solitary confinement because he wouldn't turn against the President of the United States," the book's description reads.

Manafort said the book will "[explode] the lies" about "his work in Ukraine, his previous work with foreign governments and business interests in other countries, his involvement with the Trump campaign, and the 'process crimes' for which he was wrongly convicted and sent to prison."

In 2018, Manafort was convicted of eight charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and sentenced to four years in jail. Then-President Donald Trump later pardoned Manafort in 2020.

Some have alleged that Manafort's book deal is illegitimate. Former Mueller deputy Andrew Weissmann argued in a blog post that the book deal breaches Manafort's 2018 plea agreement . It remains unclear whether Trump's pardon of Manafort voids the plea agreement's legal restrictions.

The book's release is scheduled for Aug. 16 and is available for preorder .

