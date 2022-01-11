ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A month into lockout, MLB and players will finally meet for negotiations

By Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

PHOENIX — Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association will meet Thursday afternoon for the first time since Dec. 1 to discuss some core economic issues and competitive balance issues in a video conference, two officials directly involved in the negotiations told USA TODAY Sports.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because the meeting had not yet been announced.

MLB reached out to the union to set up the call Tuesday morning after spending the last few weeks working on a new set of proposals for a new collective bargaining agreement in hopes of reaching a deal that would not delay the start of spring training, which is scheduled to start Feb. 16.

MLB is not expected to address free agency or salary arbitration in their proposals, but discuss further ways to de-incentivize tanking among teams, including the elimination of draft pick compensation for teams signing free agents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1s1M_0dihZhst00
MLB and the players association haven't met for negotiations since early December. Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball has offered to increase the minimum salary from $570,500 to $600,000, which would rise to $650,000 and $700,000 through the CBA.

The union is seeking the competitive balance tax on payrolls to increase from $210 million to $245 million while the owners have offered a raise to $214 million at the outset.

The last time the two sides met on core economic issues, their meeting lasted only seven minutes on Dec. 1 – before MLB implemented a lockout about 12 hours later at 12:01 on Dec. 2.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A month into lockout, MLB and players will finally meet for negotiations

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: 2009 World Series champion announces his retirement

Those who followed the 2000s New York Yankees heavily have some fond memories of a homegrown outfielder that looked like a solid contributor, at the very least a solid reserve: Melky Cabrera. On Friday, MLB insider Hector Gomez announced that Cabrera is retiring from baseball at 37, after playing for...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Players#Lockout#Free Agents#Usa Today Sports#Cba
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees sign ex-Red Sox right-hander to minor-league contract

MLB Trade Rumors (via Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America) reports the Yankees have signed former Red Sox right-hander Ryan Weber to a minor-league contract. However, expectations should be kept low for the 31-year-old, who has a lifetime 5.28 ERA in 63 appearances (16 starts). Weber broke into the majors in...
MLB
FanSided

5 worst contracts in New York Yankees history

The New York Yankees have been accused of buying their championships since George Steinbrenner purchased the team back in 1973. While that may not be the case any longer since his passing, the Yankees will still spend as needed. Those contracts are always a gamble. No one knows if those...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox sign power-hitting shortstop on international market

The Boston Red Sox added a shortstop in the international market. The international signing period opened on Saturday and the Boston Red Sox were among the busiest teams using this market to stock their farm system. Highlighting the list of international signings is shortstop Freili Encarnacion. The 16-year-old from the...
MLB
knbr.com

Giants sign former Mets pitcher to minor league contract [report]

Just because there’s a lockout doesn’t mean Farhan Zaidi and the Giants front office can’t make minor league free agent moves. According to Baseball America, the Giants recently signed former Mets pitcher Corey Oswalt to a minor league deal. Oswalt, a former seventh round pick, has spent each of his 10 professional seasons in the Mets’ system.
MLB
TMZ.com

Rays Bullpen Catcher Jean Ramirez's Death Ruled Suicide

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died by suicide, officials in Texas announced this week. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner revealed the ruling on the manner on Thursday, TMZ Sports has confirmed, adding that the cause was a gunshot wound. Ramirez was just 28 years old. "The loss of...
MLB
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

353K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy