ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Former ‘SNL’ cast member Ana Gasteyer on ‘American Auto’

By Stephanie Thompson
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAtVc_0dihWaJV00

(NBC) — If you caught the “Saturday Night Live” replay of its Betty White episode back on New Year’s Day, you caught some work of former cast member Ana Gasteyer.

These days, Gasteyer’s starring in “American Auto,” a new Tuesday comedy on NBC that’s gotten praise from many critics.

Ohio’s Girl Named Tom share ‘big dreams’ with Ellen DeGeneres

In an interview, she talked about what makes her character unique.

The power of positive thinking’s one thing but the new CEO of Payne Motors puts a different spin on it in NBC’s “American Auto.”

“She’s all about the bottom line and she’s all about motivating people, and she doesn’t really care if it’s hard for them to, it’s not her problem to solve, so she’s like, ‘go solve it, that’s fine,’” Gasteyer said.

She plays CEO Katherine Hastings, a former pharmaceutical CEO put in charge of the struggling automaker, despite knowing next to nothing about cars.

“She has an MBA, she’s trained, she has a sense of how to make, how to make herself look good at the top,” she said.

Gasteyer’s part of a diverse ensemble cast that bonded even more than usual while filming during COVID.

“You could socialize with one another somewhat because we were tested at the same pace and we were pretty much only seeing one another,” she said.

A look back at ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget’s career

Just another way Gasteyer sees “American Auto” reflecting the current moment.

“It’s a show about Americans being bad at being good, you know, and trying really hard to do the right thing, but also, you know, worrying about their stock options at the same time,” she said.

The fuel for a comic engine.

“American Auto” airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by a new episode of the comedy “Grand Crew” and then, at 9, an all-new “This Is Us.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Watch Bob Saget’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Full House’ to Dirty Jokes

Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65, had two distinct sides to his career, both of which deeply impacted Millennials: First as America’s dorky dad on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and then as an X-rated standup who hit comedy clubs and college campuses to shake his family-friendly image. Variety has collected some of Saget’s funniest moments to watch and remember the comedy legend. Performing at Dangerfield’s in 1984 Before his TV fame, Saget was a hungry young comedian who wowed Rodney Dangerfield at his club. Funny ‘Full House’ moments Any episode of “Full House” is filled with quality Saget bits,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Hollywood Reporter

Dana Delany Remembers Longtime Friend Bob Saget’s Magnetic Allure and Darkly Comedic Charms

Hollywood continues to mourn Bob Saget. The multi-hyphenate, whose portrayal of beloved dad Danny Tanner on Full House made him one of TV’s most popular fathers, had just launched a stand-up comedy tour when he died in Florida over the weekend at the age of 65. Here, fellow actor Dana Delany remembers her longtime friend. I’ve known Bob [Saget] for 35 years. We’re the same age, and we kind of started out together. Bob was one of those guys that you could just call out of the blue and get right back into the groove, and I’m so unhappy that I...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s. Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

Watch: Bob Saget Reveals How Humor Helped Him Cope With Grief In ‘CBS Mornings’ Interview – Update

UPDATE, with video Comedian Bob Saget gave one of his final interviews to CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook last month, and the talk aired today on CBS Mornings. Watch the interview above. In the interview, which was taped Dec. 6, Saget speaks to LaPook about losing his sister in 1994 to scleroderma, a connective tissue disease. Saget explains how humor and performing helped him cope with the grief, saying, “It was a defense mechanism, and it truly helped me survive.” Saget, who starred in television’s Full House and hosted American’s Funniest Home Videos, died Jan. 9 in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida (he had performed in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach the previous evening). Although a cause of death has not yet been determined, a Florida medical examiner has ruled out drugs or foul play. LaPook’s interview with Saget aired Friday, Jan. 14, on CBS Mornings. The morning show, co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ana Gasteyer
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Betty White
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White Tribute Special Set at NBC

NBC will pay tribute to Betty White in an hour-long special. The network will air Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl at 10 p.m. Jan. 31. The beloved actress, comedian and animal advocate died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99. The special will feature friends and fellow stars paying tribute to White, as well as clips from her storied career that showcase her impeccable comic timing and irreverent tone on series including Mary Tyler Moore, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland. Participants will be announced later. White was a six-time Emmy winner and a pioneer in television, starring in and...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Laid to Rest Friday in Small, Intimate Service

Bob Saget was laid to rest Friday afternoon in Los Angeles in a small, intimate funeral of family and close friends. The service for the iconic comic and actor was held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries. Among those in attendance was John Stamos, one of his best friends and Full House co-star. “Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” the actor said earlier in the day via Twitter. According to People, fellow Full House...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Talks Humor and Grief in a Final Interview: “Laughter Is Healing”

In one of Bob Saget’s final interviews, the actor and comedian sat down with a friend for a televised segment he hoped would help raise awareness for a cause close to his heart. In as segment that aired on CBS Mornings Friday, which was taped on Dec. 6, weeks before his untimely death, Saget spoke with CBS’ chief medical expert Dr. Jon LaPook about losing his sister to scleroderma, the work he has done to help find a cure for the rare autoimmune disorder and using humor to cope with grief, saying that it’s “the only way my family survived.” Saget was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nbc#American Auto#Payne Motors#Covid#Full House#Americans
Variety

Bob Saget’s Funeral Draws ‘Full House’ Cast, Comedians and Hundreds More to Mourn

Bob Saget’s loved ones and friends, including many “Full House” cast members, gathered for the funeral of the late comedian on Friday. According to TMZ, at least 300 people arrived at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills to pay their respects to Saget, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Saget’s on-screen “Full House” children Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were all in attendance, and John Stamos and Dave Coulier served as pallbearers during the ceremony. Other pallbearers included John Mayer, Norman Lear, Jeff Ross and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos,...
CELEBRITIES
WAVY News 10

In The Drivers Seat With Ana Gasteyer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “American Auto” star Ana Gasteyer joined Chris Reckling and Steve Fundaro on HRS to talk all things “American Auto,” and what she likes most about her car and how it makes her feel all warm inside!. American Auto is all-new tonight...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Daily Herald

NBC steps on its comedy pedal with 'American Auto'

Whatever you're driving these days, there's now a comedy series about the industry that made it. After a December preview, NBC's "American Auto" pulls into its regular time period Tuesday, Jan. 4. Logically set in Detroit, the show from executive producers including Justin Spitzer ("Superstore," "The Office") has an ensemble cast headed by "Saturday Night Live" alum Ana Gasteyer as a car company's new chief, who has great management skills but scarce automotive knowledge. Thus, she leans heavily on her new team, including characters played by Harriet Dyer ("Wakefield"), Jon Barinholtz (also of "Superstore"), Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White ("Greenleaf") and "The Daily Show's" X Mayo.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Primetimer

Ana Gasteyer’s Ten Most Iconic SNL Characters

One of Saturday Night Live’s most unsung heroes is back on NBC as Ana Gasteyer heads up the cast of American Auto, playing the newly-installed CEO of a failing Detroit automaker who’s sent in to help turn things around, despite not actually knowing anything about cars. The new workplace comedy from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer has earned Gasteyer rave reviews and got us remembering some of our favorite sketches from her stellar run as a cast member on SNL from 1996 to 2002.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Full House’ & ‘AFV’ Before His Death

Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School, where his English teacher recognized his creative...
CELEBRITIES
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy