Man charged with indecent assault, inappropriate contact of teen

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Gallitzin man faces charges after police say he sexually abused a teenage girl over several months.

The incidents occurred between May 2021 and November 2021 when Kevin Lee, 50, inappropriately touched the teen who was under the age of 16 and living with him at the time, according to the Gallitzin Borough Police Department.

Kevin Lee, 50, of Gallitzin.

Lee had reportedly touched her numerous times while hugging her and pulling her onto his lap. He was also alleged to have said sexually inappropriate statements and shown her pornography on his iPhone.

In an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the teen told them of an incident where Lee entered her bedroom while she was pretending to be asleep and he touched her under her clothing. Police were informed on Nov. 22, 2021 after the girl reported the incidents to her school guidance counselor and Child Youth Services.

Lee was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts including aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault of a person less and 16 years of age.

His bail was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

