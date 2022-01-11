ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

John Cena Appears on The Tonight Show in His Peacemaker Costume, Plays Make It Last With Jimmy Fallon

By Jeffrey Harris
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– WWE Superstar John Cena appeared live, in-person on last night’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC. Cena appeared wearing his Peacemaker costume ahead of the show’s upcoming January 13 debut on HBO Max....

