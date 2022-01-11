Man injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in downtown San Francisco left a 34-year-old man injured late Monday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. in the 400 block of O’Farrell Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No arrest has been made and no suspect information was immediately released in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

