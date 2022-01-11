UN seeks record $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022

The United States will provide more than $300 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Biden administration has announced.“The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said in a statement on Tuesday. “This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.”Earlier this year, the Biden administration abruptly withdrew US military forces from Afghanistan...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO