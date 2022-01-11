Police are investigating the overnight murder of a Towson University student

Work is still underway at the brand-new Towson Row on West Susquehanna Avenue, where you’ll find the Altus Apartments, which caters to students like Chase Luey, a senior studying economics at nearby Towson University.

“I’m trying to live close to the university,” said Luey, “It’s supposed to be safe around here, you know?”

Which makes a fatal shooting in the same block early Tuesday even more unsettling.

Baltimore County Police responded to the location for a reported shooting, and found the victim deceased outside.

Luey learned it happened right outside his apartment building, through a university alert.

“A shooting occurred near the Aldus Apartments. The suspect is believed to have left in a silver, four-door vehicle last seen exiting the complex traveling south,” Luey read from the alert on his cell phone.

Some people who work in the area say Towson is no longer the safe haven it once appeared to be.

“It’s still a nice area, but you just have to be aware,” said Ella Bonn who has commuted here for 25 years, “Don’t be out after dark unless you have to be.”

Words of caution not lost upon students like Luey who stepped out of his complex into what was a crime scene just hours before.

“It could have been me last night,” Luey told us, “I was probably awake at that time, and luckily, I didn’t come outside.”

Police have now identified the victim as 23-year-old Ikemefuna J. Eguh, a senior at Towson University.

Justin, as he was known to friends, was originally from East Orange, New Jersey and majoring in Exercise Science.

"Counseling and support services are available through the TU Counseling Center at 410-704-2512," the university said in a message to students. "Towson University's Office of Public Safety continues to work closely with Baltimore County Police, who continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting."

If you have any information about this case, you can call Baltiimore County homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

