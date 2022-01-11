Lawyer: Suspect in Somers bar shooting feared for safety

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A lawyer for a man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in an April shooting at a crowded bar in Wisconsin says his client wasn’t the one looking for trouble.

Twenty-five-year-old Rakayo Vinson is accused in the deaths of 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.

A criminal complaint said surveillance video shows Vinson walking to the patio of the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers and opening fire before fleeing.

Vinson’s attorney, Donald Bielski, told the jury during opening statements that he plans to play a 25-minute video showing that the three victims were the ones seeking conflict. Prosecutor Michael Graveley says all evidence points to Vinson's guilt.

