Mississippi State lands commitment from transferring West Virginia DB

Stetson Bennett continued to be a man of the people this week following Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama in Indianapolis. Bennett made an appearance at a Raising Cane’s drive-thru in Athens, and worked alongside other employees, who jokingly asked him if he was more nervous to do that job than play quarterback in the national title game. Bennett took selfies with customers, who appeared shocked to see him only days after he passes for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 33-18 win over the Crimson Tide in Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO