Mississippi State

Mississippi State lands commitment from transferring West Virginia DB

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi State has seen a handful of defensive players leave via the transfer portal already this offseason. But, on Tuesday, the Bulldogs got some good news on that front, landing...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

