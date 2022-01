Hey, everybody likes a deal right. Well, isn’t that what ya get at a Big Lots store? A real deal. Now I’m not in the market for new furniture, but if you are this could be just what you’re looking for. Big Lots is the discount home furnishings’ chain and they currently has some 1,400 stores in 47 states. They plan to open more than 500 new stores over the next several years. The company’s announcement is a sign that discount chains believe they are largely immune to the consumer shift to online shopping. This has got to be a good sign for the economy, right!

