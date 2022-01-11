Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop postponed due to surge of COVID cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop scheduled to be held at the University of Dayton’s campus has been postponed.

Due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, the workshop which was slated to be held from March 24-26 will now be held from Oct. 20-22, according to the workshop’s Director of Communications, Teri Rizvi.

For registered attendees, the registration free will be transferred for the workshop this fall, said Rizvi. A full refund can be granted to those who would like one. To request a refund, fill out this form before Jan. 28.

For attendees who booked a room at the University of Dayton Marriott within the Erma room block, the room will be canceled and a group rate link to rebook will be sent on Feb. 1.

The Erma Bombeck Writing Competition Awards Ceremony still be held but virtually at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. Keynote speakers include Kathy Kinney and Cindy Ratzlaff of Queen of Your Life . This event is free, said Rizvi, but requires registration. You can register here .

According to Rizvi, spots are still open for the writers’ workshop and registration will reopen on Feb. 1. You can express interest by adding your name here .

Registration for the in-person workshop is $499 which includes keynotes, workshops, meals and full access to a virtual package. For those interested in the online-only option, the registration fee is $79. Virtual attendees can join keynote talks in real-time. Virtual-only registration is available here .

Rizvi reminded attendees that masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status and that full vaccination is highly encouraged.

