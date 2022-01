Cyber security group Darktrace has hiked its full-year sales and earnings outlook thanks to a near 40% surge in customers.Shares in the firm raced 11% higher, having jumped up by 25% at one stage, as it cheered a 39.6% rise in customer numbers to 6,531 and a leap in revenues of at least 50% to around 190 million US dollars (£140 million).It now expects revenues to grow by between 42% and 44%, up from previous guidance of 37% to 39%, while it also upped its earnings margin range.The firm listed in April but endured a volatile start to life as...

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO