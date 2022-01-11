ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City and Real Madrid key target set to continue in the Bundesliga

Cover picture for the articleManchester City have been quite intense in their pursuit of a perfect number nine, but that wait will continue with Bayer Leverkusen striker, Patrik Schick looking to continue with his current club. The Czech Republic International admits that he is flattered by the transfer interest from the likes of Manchester City...

